In shocking Harry and Meghan trailer, ex-royals reveal how stories were planted about them: 'It's a dirty game'

The first trailer of the docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on Monday, shows the 'dirty games' that go on behind palace doors. The Netflix series, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, speaking about their exclusive look by the young royals themselves on what lead them to walk away from palace life and the rest of the royal family. (Also read: Teaser for Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan shows what actually happens 'behind closed doors'. Watch video)

The first three episodes in the series will be released on December 8 and the final three episodes will come out on December 15. Directed by filmmaker Liz Garbus, the series will take viewers from their fairy-tale wedding to their tussles with the rest of royals who weren't as welcoming of Meghan into the family.

In the new trailer, Harry states that several stories were planted against them. "It's a dirty game," he says. Harry refers to the 'feeding frenzy' the women who marry into the royal family are subjected to, also referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana. Megan adds that she eventually realised that the royal family was "never gonna protect" her. Things changed drastically for the couple after their marriage and there were many unhappy moments in their new marriage.

Harry's voiceover says that he was terrified and did not want history to repeat itself. In 1997, his mother died in a car crash in Paris, France after being chased by paparazzi. The one-minute trailer ends with Harry saying, “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Harry and Meghan's docu-series will arrive right before Christmas and coincides with the US tour of his elder brother, the Prince of Wales's US tour with his wife Catherine. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the new series. Harry also has a new tell-all memoir coming out in January 2023.

