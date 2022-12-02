Teaser for Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan shows what actually happens 'behind closed doors'. Watch video

A day after the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, landed in Boston, Massachusetts for their US tour, a new teaser for the upcoming Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been unveiled. Also read: The Crown season 5 first reviews call it 'bad news for Netflix', label it 'show's weakest outing yet'

The brief but impactful teaser, which features several never-before-seen photographs of Harry and Meghan, begins on a somber note with the interviewer asking them why they chose to be part of the documentary. In the one minute and 12 seconds teaser, Harry states, "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

The younger royals are said to finally open about their decision to step away from their official duties away from the rest of the family and their eventual relocation to the US in early 2020. Harry and Meghan were last seen with the royal family in the UK when they paid tribute to the late queen Elizabeth II after her death on September 8, 2022.

The docu-series, directed by Liz Garbus also shows an intimate look at the couple in good times and bad, including moments of emotional distress. "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry shares.

Meghan also seemingly answers the interviewer's first question by saying, "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Harry, who is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne, has earlier spoken about his decision to step away from the limelight and away from his father, King Charles III, and brother William, and rest of the royal family. But the docu-series seems to be another attempt at the couple trying to explain their actions that have divided the British public.

While the documentary's release date has not yet been revealed, Harry & Meghan is due to be released soon on the global streaming platform.

Harry's upcoming memoir, titled Spare, is due to release in January 10, 2023. The tell-all book, published by Penguin Random House, is said to be the younger royal's story in his own words.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON