Internet disgusted as Durex Pakistan ad makes light of sexual assault in Obsession: ‘Promoting non consensual sex'

The horror film Obsession has become one of the biggest box office hits of the year. The film collected over $250 million worldwide on a shoestring budget of $750,000. People from all over the world watched it and talked about it. The film's themes of toxic relationships, loneliness, male entitlement, and the loss of agency struck a chord worldwide.

Obsession marked the directorial debut of 26-year-old Curry Barker.

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A highly debated and disturbing scene in the film features Bear having sex with Nikki, whereas she looks on helplessly. Nikki is trapped inside a version of herself because of the one wish.

However, a new advertisement from condom brand Durex, in Pakistan, has shocked many. The official Instagram account of Durex Pakistan shared an ad featuring Obsession in its latest post, but it seemed to completely sidestep the idea of consensual sex.

The Durex Pakistan ad

It showed the Durex condom placed on Bear's car, right beside the One wish willow. Nikki is seen standing at the doorstep of her house. “Make her obsessed with you,” read the tagline in the post. “Send this to your Freaky Nikki!” read the caption. Take a look:

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the post, several users expressed shock. One said, “This makes me wanna throw up so bad.” Another wrote, 'awwww hell nawwh." A comment read, “This is literally disgusting.” “The one wish willow beside the condom is just disgusting like why are we promoting non consensual sex? You’re awful,” said another user. About Obsession {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the post, several users expressed shock. One said, “This makes me wanna throw up so bad.” Another wrote, 'awwww hell nawwh." A comment read, “This is literally disgusting.” “The one wish willow beside the condom is just disgusting like why are we promoting non consensual sex? You’re awful,” said another user. About Obsession {{/usCountry}}

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The story follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a lonely, hopeless romantic working at a music store who has been quietly in love with his childhood friend and coworker Nikki (Inde Navarrette). After yet another failed attempt to confess his feelings, Bear turns to a mysterious crystal shop and buys a strange trinket called the One Wish Willow. He makes a desperate wish: that Nikki would love him more than anyone else in the world.

The wish comes true in the worst possible way. Nikki’s feelings become overwhelming, obsessive and unstable. Her affection turns suffocating, almost violent in its intensity. She cannot bear to be away from Bear, reacts with panic when he leaves, and begins displaying deeply disturbing behaviour as her love transforms into fixation.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

horror film obsession condom Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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