Is Captain America: New World Order getting a new title? Details inside

Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the fourth Captain America film, "Captain America: New World Order," which may be in for a surprise as rumours swirl that the movie may receive a new title before it hits theaters. While the pre and post-production is well underway, a change in title could indicate a shift in focus for the upcoming film.

What could the title change mean for the MCU? (Image Credit: Marvel Studios)

New World Order will feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, following his acceptance of the Shield’s mantle in the Disney+ web series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

The cast will also include Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Shira Haas as Sabra, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross.

While the plot for the fourth installment remains a mystery, the inclusion of the Leader and Thunderbolt Ross suggests that Sam Wilson will face off against the infamous Red Hulk.

Despite the title "Captain America: New World Order" being announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, along with bunch of other big titles, a new rumour suggests that the film will receive a different title before its release.

Popular industry insider, CanWeGetSomeToast revealed on Twitter that the fourth Captain America movie is currently untitled and will be re-titled. They also leaked several Marvel insights way before the launch date including Spider-Man: No Way Home’s three Spider-Man team-up.

When another Twitter user asked the insider if the New World Order would be revamped, they replied, “Yes it is.”

The follow-up tweets read, "No, Writer's strike has nothing to do with this."

The reason for the change may stem from a now-deleted Instagram post by the account @atlanta_filming, which posted a picture of the official Captain America 4 title with the "New World Order" changed to say "New Title Coming??" The caption sparked some speculation that the use of "New World Order" as a title could be controversial due to its association with conspiracy theories and Russia and China's political involvement.

Marvel Studios has not addressed the title change rumors, but their silence on the matter could suggest that a change is indeed underway. Cause every time there is an uncanny rumour the studio goes vocal about it. So Marvel may be waiting until a new title is decided upon before making an announcement.

However, there is a solid possibility that they may simply be ignoring the rumours if they are false. Regardless of whether the title change rumor holds any truth, fans can expect a fresh and exciting installment in the Captain America franchise and Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Regardless of the title, fans can anticipate a thrilling addition to the MCU with Anthony Mackie's big-screen debut as the new Captain America and the introduction of new characters like the Red Hulk.

Captain America: New World Order is ready to hit theaters on May 3, 2024.