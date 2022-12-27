Is Cher engaged? Singer addresses rumours after sharing photo of massive diamond ring

Cher sparked rumours of engagement with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, on Christmas after tweeting a picture of him holding a dazzling diamond ring. The singer later clarified that the speculation was not true. (Also read: Kate Hudson doesn't ‘really care’ about nepotism in Hollywood: ‘People can call it whatever…’)

"THERE ARE NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, AE," she wrote in the caption. Fans were quick to take the hint and speculated online that it meant Cher was announcing her engagement to the 36-year-old music producer. “Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????” commented a fan. “Congrats Cher! You deserve all the happiness. Let me know when and where,” wrote another fan.

This frenzy caused Cher to repost the picture after a few hours, explaining the reason behind tweeting the picture and that the engagement rumours were not true. She wrote, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool." In the picture, AE's fingernails were painted black with green flames.

The Grammy-winning music executive, 36, was first seen with Cher, 76, when they were photographed holding hands on November 2 in Los Angeles and were also spotted in all-black coordinating ensemble outside some of the L.A. hotspots earlier that week. Cher then went on to confirm her relationship with the music executive and defending the 40-year age gap in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️."

Before dating Edwards, Cher was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. During the 1980s, she was linked with Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti. Cher had also talked about dating younger men during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show saying that older men are not interested in her. "Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?" she said.

Alexander Edwards had dated Amber Rose for three years prior to his relationship with Cher. They split up in August 2021, when Amber accused Alexander of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.