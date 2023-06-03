Is Covid vaccination really responsible for Jamie Foxx's health condition? Here's all you need to know

Speculation surrounding the health of renowned actor Jamie Foxx has been circulating after his hospitalization in April 2023. Unsubstantiated claims and misinformation regarding his condition have recently emerged, linking it to COVID-19 vaccines. However, an examination of the available evidence and reports published on healthfeeadback.org reveal that these claims are baseless and inaccurate.

Hospitalization and Unverified Claims

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain.(REUTERS)

Reports of Jamie Foxx's hospitalization due to a "medical complication" in April raised concerns among his fans. Speculation intensified as rumors circulated on social media, falsely asserting that Foxx was on life support. These claims were debunked by fact-checking organization PolitiFact in May, highlighting the lack of evidence to support such assertions.

Misinformation on COVID-19 Vaccines

More recently, claims emerged suggesting that Foxx had been left "paralyzed and blind" from a "blood clot in his brain" due to receiving a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Gossip columnist A.J. Benza made these allegations on the podcast "Ask Dr. Drew," citing an unnamed source. These claims were then amplified by entertainment outlet OK! Magazine and social media users, including COVID-19 vaccine skeptic Aseem Malhotra.

Lack of Evidence

It is essential to note that there is currently no evidence linking Foxx's alleged health conditions to COVID-19 vaccines. Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx's daughter, shared a video on Instagram on May 9, 2023, featuring her father promoting Intel laptops. This indicates that he was actively involved in projects after his hospitalization.

Furthermore, reputable sources, such as Vanity Fair and The Guardian, reported that Foxx had been out of the hospital for weeks and was seen playing pickleball, demonstrating his recovery. Notably, Foxx's family has not attributed his medical condition to COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, it was announced on May 15, 2023, that Jamie Foxx and his daughter would be hosting a game show called "We Are Family" in 2024.

Truth About COVID-19 Vaccines

Claims linking health problems experienced by celebrities to COVID-19 vaccines have become prevalent during the pandemic. However, it is important to rely on scientific evidence. While some COVID-19 vaccines using viral vector technology have shown a slightly increased risk of blood clots, mRNA vaccines, including those used in the United States, have not been associated with this side effect.

Multiple studies have consistently shown that the risk of blood clotting disorders and other health problems is significantly higher after contracting COVID-19 than after vaccination.

Misinformation surrounding Jamie Foxx's health, particularly regarding his alleged paralysis and blindness, as well as the connection to COVID-19 vaccines, is baseless and unsupported by evidence. It is crucial to rely on reputable sources and scientific research to make informed judgments about vaccines and health-related matters.

(Source: Health Feedback)