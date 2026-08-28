Is Glenn Close sick? Health update as Fatal Attraction actor's video leaves fans worried - ‘Why did that feel so final…’

Fatal Attraction actor Glenn Close posted a video sparking worry among fans about the 79-year-old's health. The video came amid the death of several celebrities in the same age group in quick succession.

Glenn Close's latest video left fans worried about her health. (X/@LangmanVince)

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Music icon Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. She was followed by The Rocky Horror Picture Show star Tim Curry, and then came Peter Cullen, the man who voiced Optimus Prime in the Transformer franchise.

The video was posted on August 27 and quickly went viral on social media.

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What are fans saying about Glenn Close's video?

{{^usCountry}} One person wrote on X “Glenn Close just posted a short video from home and it's sending the internet into a spiral. No glam. No red carpet. Just her standing outside in her late mother’s shirt, letting the wind move through her white hair, watching the sun go down. ‘I’m home. Calming down. I feel blessed. Hi to you all. Bye.’ That last word is what's breaking everyone. This is hitting after a brutal stretch of celebrity deaths, and fans are already bracing for the next name. Some started posting RIP messages. Others said they cannot take another legend dying this soon. ‘That ‘bye’ gave me CHILLS.’ ‘Please don’t let her be next’. ‘Why did that feel so FINAL?’ When this many stars have died in a short window, even a quiet sunset video starts to feel like a warning. Are fans just traumatized… or did that “bye” come at the worst possible time?”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person wrote on X “Glenn Close just posted a short video from home and it's sending the internet into a spiral. No glam. No red carpet. Just her standing outside in her late mother’s shirt, letting the wind move through her white hair, watching the sun go down. ‘I’m home. Calming down. I feel blessed. Hi to you all. Bye.’ That last word is what's breaking everyone. This is hitting after a brutal stretch of celebrity deaths, and fans are already bracing for the next name. Some started posting RIP messages. Others said they cannot take another legend dying this soon. ‘That ‘bye’ gave me CHILLS.’ ‘Please don’t let her be next’. ‘Why did that feel so FINAL?’ When this many stars have died in a short window, even a quiet sunset video starts to feel like a warning. Are fans just traumatized… or did that “bye” come at the worst possible time?”. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Why did Dolly Parton never have kids with husband Carl Dean? Country music icon said 'it wasn't meant to be'

Another fan shared a photo of a younger Glenn Close next to a screenshot from her recent video. “WTF happened to Glenn Close?,” they asked.

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Yet another said “Glenn Close shocks fans with ‘unrecognizable’ makeup free selfie video.” However, one fan spoke out in support saying “Glenn Close is 79 years old. She looks beautiful, a real human being with a face full of life and experience, she’s wearing her mom’s shirt and feeling the breeze. There’s a sickness to expecting women to look 30 or under forever, no matter how weird/fake/robotic the effect.”

Is Glenn Close sick? What to know about video

No, Glenn Close is not sick. She last shared that she'd fallen ill in 2024 when the actor contracted COVID. Here most recent video was just an update about her life shared with fans.

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Close posted from her Bozeman, Montana, home saying “Wearing my mama’s shirt, letting the wind blow through my white hair. Watching the sun go down. I feel blessed. Hi to you all. Bye.” She added “And Pip is right behind me,” referring to the Havanese dog.