Is Jonathan Majors a serial abuser? ‘He terrorised people he dated’, claims report quoting over 40 witnesses

Jonathan Majors is currently embroiled in a major controversy which has seen him getting arrested and facing assault and harassment charges in a domestic dispute with an unidentified woman, in New York. Jonathan is expected to appear before the court in August over the matter. Amid all this, Rolling Stone has published a report on the Hollywood actor and Marvel star, highlighting alleged cases of abuse and intimidation by him, which go back nearly a decade.

Actor Jonathan Majors(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The investigation by Rolling Stone involved interaction with 40 people who have known Jonathan during his time in graduate school, his Hollywood career, and his romantic relationships.

As per the report, more than a dozen sources have collectively claimed that Jonathan allegedly abused two romantic partners — one physically, both of them emotionally.

“It was pervasively known that he was [a good actor], and that he also would terrorize the people that he had dated,” says one of the sources.

“My experience in dealing with him and watching him in relationships with several women [is] really upsetting,” says one person familiar with at least two of Majors’ relationships.

“As an outside observer, it made me uncomfortable,” adds the person.

ALSO READ| $248,000 a month: 'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner tells court why estranged wife wants huge amount in child support

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some people have highlighted Jonathan being an aggressive character at work as well. Very recently, two production members on the set of the upcoming film Magazine Dreams, claimed that Jonathan pushed one person while on set and physically intimidated another. He screamed at both persons as well and the matter led to a complaint by the victims to producers. However, Jonathan’s attorney, Dustin A. Pusch, denied such allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone.

On the recent and ongoing case of domestic dispute against Jonathan in New York, a source said: “No one is surprised that this is coming out. It always felt like it was a matter of time because his behavior never changed. He’s kind of a bad dude, and now it’s just catching up with him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some of Jonathan's classmates during his years in the Yale School of Drama, have highlighted his competitive nature, tremendous potential and hard work.

“[His] tremendous potential as an individual … combined with his focus and a hard work ethic was something that I expected was going to take him very far,” says one of his classmates.

But some of his classmates have also pointed towards his aggressive and intimidating character.

“His behavior was very problematic for his class,” says another Yale alumni.

“A lot of people felt in physical danger around him and certainly in mentally

precarious positions because of him.” added the alumni.

“He can be very charismatic and really gentlemanlike and sweet, but then he could also be really cold, scary, and violent. He was someone who would use his physicality to intimidate,” says another schoolmate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}