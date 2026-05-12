Is Kevin Hart a billionaire? Inside his net worth, real estate empire, cars, and business ventures

As Kevin Hart dominates headlines following Netflix's live The Roast of Kevin Hart special, fans are now also asking the question: Is Kevin Hart officially a billionaire?

Kevin Hart arrives at Netflix is a Joke Fest - The Roast of Kevin Hart.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

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The short answer is no, or rather, at least not yet. But the comedian has built one of the largest entertainment business empires in Hollywood, according to multiple reports.

In a 2025 interview on 360 With Speedy, Kevin Hart was questioned about his net worth. Speedy informed him that it turned out to be $400 million after a brief Google search. In response, Hart said that Google searches are unreliable and that the figure was inaccurate.

Hart said, "It's extremely far," in response to the question of how far away it was. He said, "I think the abundance of value comes in happiness," yet he did not disclose his net worth.

Read more: Kevin Hart vs Katt Williams beef explained: What happened?

Kevin Hart net worth

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{{^usCountry}} According to Comedyville Montreal, Hart's estimated net worth stands between $450 million and $500 million+. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Comedyville Montreal, Hart's estimated net worth stands between $450 million and $500 million+. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Due in large part to his constant traveling schedule, Hart continues to be one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. His "Irresponsible Tour" included 119 performances on several continents, while his "What Now?" tour had 168 shows globally. Hart has made almost $70 million from ticket sales alone during his touring years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Due in large part to his constant traveling schedule, Hart continues to be one of the highest-paid comedians in the world. His "Irresponsible Tour" included 119 performances on several continents, while his "What Now?" tour had 168 shows globally. Hart has made almost $70 million from ticket sales alone during his touring years. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Parade’s 2026 Kevin Hart net worth report and Celebrity Net Worth, Hart’s wealth has surged over the last decade thanks to blockbuster films, arena comedy tours and aggressive diversification beyond stand-up comedy. Hartbeat, tequila and investment empire fuel Hart’s fortune {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Parade’s 2026 Kevin Hart net worth report and Celebrity Net Worth, Hart’s wealth has surged over the last decade thanks to blockbuster films, arena comedy tours and aggressive diversification beyond stand-up comedy. Hartbeat, tequila and investment empire fuel Hart’s fortune {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Hart's recent wealth growth has come from entrepreneurship and not just from acting and his comedian's job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hart's recent wealth growth has come from entrepreneurship and not just from acting and his comedian's job. {{/usCountry}}

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Hart owns a major stake in Hartbeat, the entertainment company formed through the merger of HartBeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud. In 2022, the company secured a $100 million minority investment and was valued at roughly $650 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The company produces films, television projects, digital content and branded entertainment partnerships.

TechCrunch reported that Hart also launched Hartbeat Ventures, an investment company backed by JPMorgan that focuses on media, tech and lifestyle startups.

Another major contributor to Hart’s business portfolio is Gran Coramino, the premium tequila company he co-founded in partnership with tequila executives and investors. Reports said the brand became one of the fastest-growing premium tequila launches in recent years. Hart secured a multiyear contract to become the official luxury tequila of the Philadelphia Eagles, an NFL franchise, per Investopedia.

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Hart has also invested in restaurant chains, wellness brands, venture capital projects and endorsement deals with companies including Nike, Chase and Fabletics.

Read more: Who is Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Hart? All about their children

Luxury homes, exotic cars and Hollywood lifestyle

Hart’s fortune is reflected in his luxury real estate and car collection.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hart’s sprawling mansion in Calabasas, California, where he lives with wife Eniko Hart and their children, was bought in 2015 for $1.35 million. The estate reportedly includes a large home gym, resort-style outdoor areas and extensive security features.

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According to reports in 2021, Kevin Hart paid $7 million for the nearby Calabasas mansion, increasing his total property holdings to 42 acres in the Los Angeles area.

The comedian is also known for his passion for high-end cars. Top Speed has reported that Hart owns custom classic muscle cars and exotic vehicles, including Ferraris, Rolls-Royces and vintage Plymouth Barracudas. His 1970 Plymouth Barracuda was famously involved in the serious 2019 car crash that left him requiring back surgery.

Alongside the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, Hart owns a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX a.k.a 'The Dark Knight', 1970 Dodge Charger a.k.a ‘Hellraiser’, 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible ‘Mint Condition’ and many more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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