The new Michael Jackson biopic Michael is in theaters, and it has brought his legendary chimpanzee Bubbles back into the spotlight. Here’s what happened to the King of Pop’s most famous pet.

Is Bubbles alive? Where is he now?

Michael Jackson with his chimp Bubbles(X/Bubbles)

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Michael Jackson bought his pet chimp Bubbles in the middle 1980s. The baby ape was born in a Texas biomedical research facility first. Animal trainer Bob Dunn helped the King of Pop find his friend. Jackson viewed the baby chimp as if he were his first child. Bubbles lived at the Encino home before moving to the Neverland Ranch.

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{{^usCountry}} He often slept in Jackson's bedroom and traveled around the whole world. The pair were very close friends and playmates for many long years. He charmed fans in Japan during a promo tour at four years old. Animal trainer Bob Dunn helped acquire him when he was an infant. Famous stars remember meeting the chimp during Michael’s peak fame years {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He often slept in Jackson's bedroom and traveled around the whole world. The pair were very close friends and playmates for many long years. He charmed fans in Japan during a promo tour at four years old. Animal trainer Bob Dunn helped acquire him when he was an infant. Famous stars remember meeting the chimp during Michael’s peak fame years {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bubbles was a constant presence on music video sets and press events. Jon Bon Jovi said the chimp put on a show in Tokyo. Riley Keough remembers a chimp pulling on the curtains at her house. But the chimp was not always friendly to everyone who visited Michael. Quincy Jones said the ape was a pain in the ass back then. "[Bubbles] was a pain in the ass. He bit Rashida," Quincy recalled. The King of Pop called the growing ape pugnacious in a documentary. As he matured, he became too strong to remain a household pet. Strength and size made it unsafe for him to live with humans. He moved out of Michael’s care to live permanently with animal trainers. The Michael Jackson estate still pays for his life in Florida {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bubbles was a constant presence on music video sets and press events. Jon Bon Jovi said the chimp put on a show in Tokyo. Riley Keough remembers a chimp pulling on the curtains at her house. But the chimp was not always friendly to everyone who visited Michael. Quincy Jones said the ape was a pain in the ass back then. "[Bubbles] was a pain in the ass. He bit Rashida," Quincy recalled. The King of Pop called the growing ape pugnacious in a documentary. As he matured, he became too strong to remain a household pet. Strength and size made it unsafe for him to live with humans. He moved out of Michael’s care to live permanently with animal trainers. The Michael Jackson estate still pays for his life in Florida {{/usCountry}}

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Bubbles moved to the Center for Great Apes in Florida in 2005. The famous chimp now weighs about one hundred and seventy pounds today. Director Patti Ragan says that Bubbles is such a sweet, sweet guy. He spends his time painting and listening to flute and guitar music. He likes to eat sweet potatoes and nap in the Florida sun. The Jackson estate continues to fund his care at the Florida center. The new Michael biopic uses CGI instead of real apes on screen. Lionsgate says the real Bubbles has lived peacefully for twenty years now. He likes to put treasures in Velcro backpacks and carry them around. Bubbles even helped raise two baby chimps when he arrived in Florida.

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By Prabhat Dwivedi

michael jackson Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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