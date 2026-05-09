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Is Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles, still alive? Where is he now? Know details

Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles was a close companion, charming fans globally. 

May 09, 2026 08:09 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The new Michael Jackson biopic Michael is in theaters, and it has brought his legendary chimpanzee Bubbles back into the spotlight. Here’s what happened to the King of Pop’s most famous pet.

Is Bubbles alive? Where is he now?

Michael Jackson with his chimp Bubbles(X/Bubbles)

Michael Jackson bought his pet chimp Bubbles in the middle 1980s. The baby ape was born in a Texas biomedical research facility first. Animal trainer Bob Dunn helped the King of Pop find his friend. Jackson viewed the baby chimp as if he were his first child. Bubbles lived at the Encino home before moving to the Neverland Ranch.

Bubbles moved to the Center for Great Apes in Florida in 2005. The famous chimp now weighs about one hundred and seventy pounds today. Director Patti Ragan says that Bubbles is such a sweet, sweet guy. He spends his time painting and listening to flute and guitar music. He likes to eat sweet potatoes and nap in the Florida sun. The Jackson estate continues to fund his care at the Florida center. The new Michael biopic uses CGI instead of real apes on screen. Lionsgate says the real Bubbles has lived peacefully for twenty years now. He likes to put treasures in Velcro backpacks and carry them around. Bubbles even helped raise two baby chimps when he arrived in Florida.

By Prabhat Dwivedi

 
michael jackson
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Is Michael Jackson’s chimp, Bubbles, still alive? Where is he now? Know details
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