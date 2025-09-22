Priscilla Presley clears air on feud with granddaughter Riley Keough: ‘Never had a problem’

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, has opened up about her relationship with her granddaughter, Riley Keough, two years after the two reached a high-profile legal settlement over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. Amid a $50 million lawsuit from a former business partner, Priscilla told People magazine that she never fought with Riley. Priscilla Presley spilled the beans on her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough.

Priscilla Presley says she’s ‘very close’ to Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough made headlines in 2023 after they locked horns in a legal battle over Riley Keough’s mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. In her attempt to “clear some things up”, Priscilla told People: “Riley and I have never had a problem”.

The Dallas actress said."We're very close. We support each other,” Priscilla Presley added. She also said that she finds great joy in spending time with Riley’s children. “I love her babies. I'm really happy for Riley.”

“She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much," the 80-year-old added.

Riley Keough married Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015. Keough gave birth to her first child, Tupelo, in 2022. The couple's second child was born earlier this year.

"That’s what makes me happy: knowing everyone is doing well. I feel I’m living a good life,” Priscilla Presley said.

Judge Lynn Scaduto approved the settlement agreement between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough in 2023. Priscilla received $1 million from Lisa Marie’s $25 million life insurance policy under the agreement, as per People.

Priscilla Presley on her ‘battle’ against Brigitte Kruse

While Priscilla Presley said she was on great terms with Riley Keough, the 80-year-old casually touched on her ongoing fight with former business partner Brigitte Kruse. Kruse and Kevin Fialko are suing Priscilla Presley for $50 million, citing fraud and breach of contract.

“I just have one battle, and that’s with a certain person,” Priscilla said. Kurse and Fialko have also alleged that Priscilla tried to remove Lisa Marie from life support to get control of the Elvis estate.

In her response, Priscilla told People that she and Lisa “were very close.” “Lisa could be hard-headed, but so could I sometimes. We had a lot of good times together,” she added.

Priscilla Presley has sued Kruse and Fialko in turn over financial elder abuse and theft of $1 million.

FAQs

When did Priscilla Presley separate from Elvis Presley?

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley separated in 1973.

Who is the mother of Riley Keough?

Lisa Marie Presley was the mother of Riley Keough.

When did Lisa Marie Presley die?

Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12, 2023.