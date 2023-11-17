‘It was like a video game’: Jason Momoa describes motorcycle ride in New York City

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa went on a motorcycle ride in New York City on Monday. During his ride, he wore a black leather jacket over a gray shirt paired with blue jeans and black combat boots. Pictures of him riding the vintage bike went viral on social media.

Jason Momoa (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Thursday's episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the Aquaman superstar shared how he felt while riding the vintage motorbike on NYC streets.

“I was scared,” said Momoa.

“I got out there, I was like, ‘Oh this is amazing.’ It was like a video game. I don’t even play video games but if I were to imagine what a video game was like, it would be driving a motorcycle in New York City,” he explained.

Momoa further highlighted how the pedestrians don't care about the rules while crossing the streets.

“The people are scarier, they don’t give a crap they just walk across the street,” said Momoa.

“The cars at least respect the people. But it was amazing. Perfect blue-bird day, just a little bit of a chill and I’m with my friends and I’m riding in New York. And just to be able to ride up to ‘SNL’ — pinch me. I just wanted to do all the cool stuff,” he described.

Momoa's upcoming Aquaman film

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on 22 December 2023 in the United States. The film stars Momoa in the lead role as Aquaman while Amber Heard will be seen as Mera. The cast of the film also includes Nicole Kidman and Ben Affleck.

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction," reads the synopsis of the upcoming film.