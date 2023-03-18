'It's a juicy word', William Shatner spilled the beans about his favourite word

William Shatner, the well-known actor and former Star Trek captain, recently expressed his love for the F' word during a recent interview. He explained why he enjoys using it in conversation, calling it a "juicy" word. William further revealed that he ends up using the word every time and it has become his favorite word. He shared that he used that particular word to spice up the conversation with people. (Also read: 'I don't have long to live, my time is very limited', Star Trek's William Shatner talks about his mortality)

William Shatner spills beans on his favourite word.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At SXSW, William discussed his love for the F word during a conversation with film producer Tim League. He explained why he enjoys using the four-letter word in conversations, calling it a "juicy" word. During a discussion on disruptive electronic gadgets and how to deal with them, William used the "F" word, stating ‘Shut the f**** up.’ He acknowledged that some people may find the word ugly, but he finds it to be a juicy word.

After using the F word, William turned to the sign language interpreter and repeated the phrase, 'Shut the f--- up,' before asking them to teach the audience the sign language for the word. This caused the audience to burst into laughter.

In a recent interview with Variety, he also discussed the legacy he hopes to leave behind. With the understanding that his time is limited, he plans to create a documentary titled You Can Call Me Bill. Through this project, he intends to share his life experiences, provide valuable insights, and establish a connection with future generations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He hopes to use his storytelling skills to inspire and entertain his audience, leaving behind a meaningful legacy that will continue to impact people long after he's gone. By sharing his unique perspective on life and the world, he hopes to create a bridge between generations and provide a source of inspiration for those who come after him.

He said, “I've turned down a lot of offers to do documentaries before. But I don't have long to live. Whether I keel over as I'm speaking to you or 10 years from now, my time is limited, so that's very much a factor.”

He is aware of his limited time, he remains optimistic and motivated to make a positive impact in the world, and said, "I've got grandchildren. This documentary is a way of reaching out after I die."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

William rose to global fame for his depiction of Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek TV series, which aired between 1966 and 1969. Apart from his iconic performance in Star Trek, he has featured in several television programs and movies such as Boston Legal, T.J. Hooker, and The Practice.