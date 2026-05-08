Jake Hall cause of death update: 5 shocking things about how TOWIE star died in Spain

The Only Way Is Essex star Jake Hall has died at the age of 35. The former model and fashion designer was found dead at a rented villa in Santa Margarita, Majorca in Spain on Wednesday, May 7, 2026.

TOWIE star Jake Hall has died at 35 after an apparent accident in Spain.(Instagram/ @jakehall)

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Hall, who rose to fame on the reality TV show in 2015 has died from head injuries after crashing into a glass door in what Spanish authorities are describing as an apparent accident, according to The Sun.

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Here are five shocking things about his death.

Jake Hall death: 5 things to know

Spanish police were called to the rented villa at 7:30am local time on Wednesday, May 6 where they found Hall's body lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts apparently caused by sharp pieces of glass. Authorities suspect that he hit his head on a glass door, which may have caused his death, according to Geo TV. However, Hall was not alone at the villa when he died. Spanish police are interrogating four men and two women who were also staying at the same property. They reportedly told officers that they had gone out earlier that night and continued partying after returning to the villa in the early hours of the morning. And no arrests have been made so far. Just hours before his death, Hall also posted a video on Instagram showing himself dancing and painting. He captioned it, “Life is b*****ks sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms." Earlier that week, he had also been posting family pictures from his trip on Instagram. The Spanish Civil Guard told BBC News it was investigating the incident, which it said "appears to be an accidental death." They also confirmed that the incident took place in Santa Margarita, Majorca and said they are now awaiting the results of an autopsy. Tributes came in from friends and co-stars after the news broke. Georgia Harrison, who appeared on TOWIE and Love Island, wrote, “RIP Jake my heart's breaking for everyone close to you today and your amazing family.” Author Roxie Nafousi wrote on Instagram, "Jake :( you were such a sweet soul, I always loved our catch ups. I know things weren't always easy for you but you never gave up and you really loved your little girl more than anything in the world. This is so devastating. Keep dancing up in heaven. Rest in peace." The Only Way Is Essex also paid tribute, saying, "Jake was a part of the TOWIE family for a number of years and we send our very deepest sympathies to his family and friends following today's very sad news," per BBC.

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{{^usCountry}} Hall is survived by his daughter, River whom he shared with Misse Beqiri from Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Cheshire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hall is survived by his daughter, River whom he shared with Misse Beqiri from Ladies of London and The Real Housewives of Cheshire. {{/usCountry}}

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A statement from Beqiri’s talent agent said, “At this time, Misse's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately,” per BBC.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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