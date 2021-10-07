James Bond Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, calls it an honour to 'be walked all over in Hollywood'

Hollywood icon Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Daniel, whose tenure as 007 came to an end with the latest film No Time to Die, is the 2704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame -- right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.

Rami Malek, right, and Daniel Craig embrace during a ceremony honouring Craig with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Daniel Craig at the ceremony. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The 53-year-old received the star in the company of his No Time to Die team members including Rami Malek on Wednesday night, reported Variety. Daniel took to the stage to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, along with his studio partners and his team. He then thanked the producers who cast him as James Bond, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, “from the depths of my heart,' adding, 'without you, I would not be here today.”

“I never thought I'd hear myself say this, but you know, it's an absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood.” “If happiness is measured by the company you keep, Hollywood legends, makes me a very happy man. Thank you very much,” Daniel concluded.

During the event, Rami Malek paid tribute to Daniel by heaping praises on him. "If you are lucky enough to play a bad guy, you would better make sure the good guy is legendary. And this good guy is the best," Rami said. He further added that while Daniel is, “very generous with his time, he's also a big fan of brevity, so in your honour I promised to make this quick.”

For the special occasion, Daniel chose to wear a grey suit. He even posed for cameras and flaunted his star.

No Time To Die, which was released on September 30, after a long delay due to Covid-19, marks the end of an era for Daniel, who shot to superstardom in 2006's Casino Royale and has played the iconic spy over the course of five films including Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

(With ANI inputs)