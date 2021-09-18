Daniel Craig gets emotional as he bids farewell to James Bond role: 'Loved every single second of these movies'

Hollywood star Daniel Craig got emotional after filming his final scene as James Bond in the upcoming 007 adventure titled No Time to Die, which will be his final outing as the super spy.

According to Variety, Being James Bond, the free Apple TV documentary reflected on Daniel's career as the iconic character, from Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre to his last-ever scene in No Time to Die, which has been delayed multiple times.

The documentary showed that Daniel's last scene while filming the final movie ended with James Bond running down an alley out of frame, a fitting final shot to a 15-year career as 007.

The actor gave a touching speech after wrapping a late-night shoot, and the cast and crew all teared up and shared hugs with each other.

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z — Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films... But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honours of my life," he said while holding back tears.

The world premiere for No Time to Die will take place on September 28 at London's Royal Albert Hall. It will release in the UK and Ireland from September 30 through Universal Pictures International, and in the US on October 8 through MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

As per variety, in the movie, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film stars Daniel, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. The producers are Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.