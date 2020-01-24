e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / Daniel Craig confirms No Time to Die is his final James Bond film: ‘It's done’

Daniel Craig confirms No Time to Die is his final James Bond film: ‘It's done’

Daniel Craig has confirmed, once again, that he will not return as James Bond after No Time to Die.

hollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:04 IST

Press Trust of India
Actor Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.
Actor Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie No Time to Die.(REUTERS)
         

British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed that No Time To Die will be his last film as James Bond. The actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Asked by host if he was done with Bond, Craig replied "Yes. It's done." The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

Daniel Craig at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.
Daniel Craig at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. ( REUTERS )

Craig also shared the reason for bringing Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to work on the No Time to Die script."I knew she was great from Fleabag. But I watched Killing Eve, and I saw what she did with that, and I just thought it was just spectacular," he said.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is scheduled to be released on April 8.

The movie also features Lea Seydoux reprising her Spectre role of psychologist Dr Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner and Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny. Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M. Rami Malek plays the main antagonist in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
2 back from China under watch for coronavirus in Mumbai
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
More illegal migrants returned to Bangladesh in 1 month: BSF
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Who are Tendulkar, Dravid and Kumble of BCCI? Ganguly gives classic answer
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Raina gives clarity on Dhoni’s comeback plans ahead of IPL
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News