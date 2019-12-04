No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film looks like his biggest. Watch here

hollywood

The first trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as the iconic British spy James Bond, has been released online. The trailer sets up Craig’s final adventure as Agent 007, offering fans a mix of the tropes that they expect, as well as cool new surprises.

Once again, when a new threat presents itself, Bond must be summoned out of retirement by M. He is introduced to a massive conspiracy and a new antagonist who likes to ‘play god’. Oscar-winner Rami Malek is introduced as Bond’s latest nemesis, following in the footsteps of classic Bond villains and sporting a physical deformity and grotesque appearance.

There is also a side-plot that involves Dr Madeline Swan, played by Spectre’s Lea Seydoux, and a brief cameo by returning villain Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga seems to have mounted the film on an epic scale, showing off massive action set pieces and globe-trotting action. The trailer also introduces new characters played by Lashana Lynch -- she is, like Bond, also a 00 agent -- and Ana De Armas. We see returning players like Q, played by Ben Whishaw, Moneypenny, played by Naomie Harris, and Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is slated for release in April, 2020, and will mark Craig’s fifth film as Bond, following Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

