e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

No Time To Die teaser: Daniel Craig goes airborne in final James Bond adventure. Watch here

The first teaser for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, has been released online. Watch here.

hollywood Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Daniel Craig as James Bond in a still from No Time To Die.
Daniel Craig as James Bond in a still from No Time To Die.
         

Ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday, the first teaser for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been released online. The 14-second teaser reveals the first actual footage from the film, reportedly the final time actor Daniel Craig will play the iconic British spy.

The teaser begins with a shot of Craig, and then proceeds to cut together a rapid-fire series of shots from the film, including action scenes and romantic encounters. We see glimpses of a car chase, a shoot-out, and also a bike chase in which Bond appears to go airborne. In true Bond fashion, multiple exotic locations are teased as well.

 

We also see first glimpses of Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch’s characters. Lynch is supposed to be playing a possible successor to Craig’s Agent 007.

No Time To Die also features Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Rami Malek as the main villain, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swan, Ben Whishaw as Q. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z Burns. No Time To Die arrives in theatres on April 3.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
In Supreme Court, Centre’s push to review exclusion of SC, ST creamy layer
In Supreme Court, Centre’s push to review exclusion of SC, ST creamy layer
Salaries in India likely to rise by 9.2% in 2020, highest in Asia: Report
Salaries in India likely to rise by 9.2% in 2020, highest in Asia: Report
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
Ride high, ride strong: Harley-Davidson opens its first showroom in J&K
Ride high, ride strong: Harley-Davidson opens its first showroom in J&K
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Hollywood News