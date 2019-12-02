No Time To Die teaser: Daniel Craig goes airborne in final James Bond adventure. Watch here

hollywood

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 13:52 IST

Ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday, the first teaser for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has been released online. The 14-second teaser reveals the first actual footage from the film, reportedly the final time actor Daniel Craig will play the iconic British spy.

The teaser begins with a shot of Craig, and then proceeds to cut together a rapid-fire series of shots from the film, including action scenes and romantic encounters. We see glimpses of a car chase, a shoot-out, and also a bike chase in which Bond appears to go airborne. In true Bond fashion, multiple exotic locations are teased as well.

We also see first glimpses of Ana De Armas and Lashana Lynch’s characters. Lynch is supposed to be playing a possible successor to Craig’s Agent 007.

No Time To Die also features Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Rami Malek as the main villain, Ralph Fiennes as the MI6 head M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as the MI6 chief of staff Bill Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Dr Madeleine Swan, Ben Whishaw as Q. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and is co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Scott Z Burns. No Time To Die arrives in theatres on April 3.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

