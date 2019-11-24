e-paper
Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

Daniel Craig confirms his time as James Bond is ending after No Time To Die

Daniel Craig says he is ‘done with Bond’ and will be seen for the last time as the spy in No Time To Die.

hollywood Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:45 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Daniel Craig attends the Knives Out photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel.
Daniel Craig attends the Knives Out photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel.(AP)
         

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, who has been playing the fictional spy James Bond in the popular film franchise since 2005, is “done” essaying the role. The actor confirmed it during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, reports people.com.

“Are you done with Bond,” asked host Stephen Colbert, to which Craig, 51, replied, “Yes.” “It’s done,” he added.

 

Earlier in the week, Craig also opened up about moving on. “Someone else needs to have a go,” he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire.

 

Craig’s last outing as Bond will be in the forthcoming movie No Time to Die, which is set to release in April 2020. Earlier this year, after wrapping up the film, Craig discussed his complicated relationship to the franchise.

“This may be hard to believe,” Craig told The Sunday Times, “but I love the fact I’m Bond. We’re in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I’ve ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I’m getting old. I’m getting creaky.”

