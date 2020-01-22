e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Daniel Craig on starring in Knives Out sequel: 'I'd be over the moon'

Daniel Craig on starring in Knives Out sequel: ‘I’d be over the moon’

Daniel Craig is more than willing and excited to return as detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Daniel Craig and Ana DeArmas in Knives Out.
         

Bond star Daniel Craig said he is up for a Knives Out sequel if director Rian Johnson is ready to go for round two. The 51-year-old actor played detective Benoit Blanc in the hit comedy-thriller, written and directed by Johnson. Asked whether he would be willing to reprise Benoit’s role, Craig told Entertainment Weekly, “Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I?” The British actor said he had a great time working on the acclaimed whodunit.

“I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?” he added.

Jaeden Martell, from left, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rian Johnson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon and Katherine Langford attend the Knives Out photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Jaeden Martell, from left, Don Johnson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rian Johnson, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon and Katherine Langford attend the Knives Out photo call at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, November 15, 2019. ( AP )

Last week, Rian confirmed he would be interested in making a Knives Out follow-up. Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter at Lionsgate’s pre-Golden Globes party that he is developing a sequel. In the next film, Benoit Blanc will be seen investigating a new case. Rian told that he was looking to start production next year.

In Knives Out, Benoit Blanc investigates the murder of an octogenarian writer, played by Christopher Plummer. The detective takes help of the writer’s immigrant nurse to solve the puzzle and navigate the many, less than friendly relationships he shared with his family. The film also starred Ana DeArmas, Chris Evans, Jaime Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and others.

Rian has been nominated for the Oscars and the BAFTAs this year in the Best Original Screenplay category for Knives out. The film was also nominated for Golden Globes in multiple categories but did not win any award.

(With PTI inputs)

