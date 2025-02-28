James Cameron calls Donald Trump's US Presidency 'sickening', plans to leave country: 'I don’t want to see his face'

Filmmaker James Cameron, known for classics like Titanic and Avatar, has said that he plans to leave the US permanently and relocate to New Zealand. The reason, Cameron says, is the 'sickening' presidency of Donald Trump. James Cameron is irked by Donald Trump's presidency.(AP)

James Cameron on Donald Trump

Appearing on a podcast called The F***ing News, Cameron spoke about how he found Donald Trump becoming the US President 'horrible'. Elaborating on how he feels the country is changing under him, he added, “I see a turn away from everything decent. America doesn’t stand for anything if it doesn’t stand for what it has historically stood for. It becomes a hollow idea, and I think they’re hollowing it out as fast as they can for their own benefit. But I certainly feel like I don’t have to read about it on the front page every single day. And it’s just sickening. There’s something nice about the New Zealand outlets — at least they’ll put it on page three. I just don’t want to see that guy’s face any more on the front page of the paper. It’s inescapable there, it’s like watching a car crash over and over and over.”

James Cameron to leave the US

The filmmaker added that his New Zealand citizenship is 'imminent' and that he plans to leave the US for good pretty soon. Over the last two decades, Cameron has spent more time in New Zealand than in the US. Talking about his relocation, he added, “If you’re going to uproot your family and move somewhere, you have to invest, you have to be part of it, you have to earn standing. I just think you’ve got to earn your right to be in a place… There’s an innate respect and a demand for respect [here]. Everybody has this kind of equal status in terms of person-hood. And I love that – that’s what I wanted my kids to experience.”

James Cameron's upcoming film

Cameron has been busy with his five-part Avatar film series for nearly two decades. The first two parts—released in 2009 and 2021—are among the highest-grossing films ever. The third instalment—Avatar: Fire and Ash—will be released in December this year. It brings back Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, with David Thewlis and Oona Chaplin joining the cast.