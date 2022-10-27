James Cameron criticises Marvel and DC films' character developments: 'They all act like they're in college'

Avatar and Titanic director James Cameron has come down heavily on superhero films, particularly those made by Marvel Studios and DC Entertainment. The filmmaker has said that all characters in these films ‘act like they are in college’ and asserted that ‘that's not the way to make movies’. (Also read: Tom Holland's strong response to Martin Scorsese's criticism of superhero movies)

Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe have produced some of the highest grossing films of all time over the last decade and a half. Marvel, which is the more successful franchise, even held the record for the most successful film with Avengers: Endgame, surpassing Cameron’s Avatar, which eventually took its record back with a re-release in 2019. However, films of both franchises have often been criticized for being too shallow.

In a recent interaction with New York Times, James Cameron criticized both the franchises. Talking about his upcoming film Avatar 2, he said, “I also want to do the thing that other people aren't doing. When I look at these big, spectacular films — I'm looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn't matter how old the characters are, they all act like they're in college.”

The filmmaker added that he did not agree with how Marvel and DC approached cinema. Talking about the characters in these films, he said, “They have relationships, but they really don't. They never hang up their spurs because of their kids. The things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose? Those characters don't experience it, and I think that's not the way to make movies.”

James is the only filmmaker in recent times to make two films that were the highest-grossing films in the world at different times. Apart from these two films--Avatar and Titanic--he is also known for directing the first two parts of the Terminator series, the 1986 sci-fi classic Aliens, and the action film True Lies. James’ next--Avatar: The Way of Water--a sequel to his 2009 hit, will release in December. Three more sequels have been planned.

