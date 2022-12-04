James Cameron reveals when to leave and use the restroom when watching Avatar sequel The Way Of Water

James Cameron is assuring film audiences that it's okay to use the restroom during the screening of his next, the long-awaited Avatar sequel titled The Way Of Water. Fans have waited 13 long years for the follow up film to the ground-breaking computer-generated Avatar (2009). (Also read: Avatar 4 and 5 may be scrapped if The Way of Water flops, says James Cameron: 'It's a different world now')

The first film's running time is two hours forty-two minutes while the sequel's running time is three hours and 12 minutes. However, The Way Of Water is still three minutes less than James's Oscar-winning drama Titanic (1997). The sequel's running time is more of an issue for international audiences who aren't blessed with an intermission during the halfway mark.

There is a lot riding on the sequel which was made a cost of $350 million and more films in the franchise are expected to release in the coming years. In an interview with the trade magazine The Hollywood Reporter the filmmaker said that audiences can go to the restroom “any time they want”. "They can see the scene they missed when they come see it again,” he stated.

In another interview with Empire magazine, James shared that the film's running time shouldn't be held against it. "I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour [TV show] episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”

Co-written and directed by James, The Way Of Water features returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. Original cast member Sigourney Weaver returns with a new role, while Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell have joined the cast for the sequel. The Way Of Water is due to be released on December 16.

