James Cameron says Neytiri and Varang’s clash was never planned in early Avatar Fire and Ash draft

Did you know that one of the most powerful moments in Avatar: Fire and Ash, the confrontation between Neytiri and Varang, almost didn’t happen. In a recent conversation with acclaimed filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, director James Cameron revealed that the now-talked-about face-off between the two women was never part of the film’s original script. Neytiri and Varang’s face-off was not in Avatar’s original script

Rajamouli, sharing his emotional response to the film, spoke about how deeply altered Neytiri feels in Fire and Ash compared to earlier Avatar films. “Here in Fire and Ash the moment you see her you know that her heart is full of hatred, pain of losing her son. You feel bad for her and that is not how you want to see her,” Rajamouli said.

Neytiri-Varang clash almost didn't happen

He added that the introduction of Varang instantly sets up an inevitable clash. “Within 15-20 minutes, we get to see Varang, and you immediately know these two women are going to come together. From that moment I am just waiting how are these women going to come together.” Responding to this, Cameron shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes insight. “It seems pretty obvious that Neytiri and Varang should meet in battle in the first attack of the Ash People,” Cameron said. “It wasn’t in the script.”

According to the filmmaker, the idea only emerged later as he continued to explore the story with his cast. “Sometimes it takes me going through the telling of the story with my cast over a period of time to find things that other people would consider obvious in retrospect,” he explained. As the character of Varang developed further, Cameron realised she needed something that would visually and thematically distinguish her. “One day I was sitting there and I said, you know, Varang really needs an interesting creature that’s different from everyone else—and that wasn’t in the script either. Then I said, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great if Neytiri and Varang fought in the middle?’ Everybody was like, ‘Oh, it’s not in the budget, it’s not in the script,’” Cameron recalled.

Despite the concerns, Cameron was convinced the moment belonged in the film. “I’m like, ‘No, but it’s going to be great… they could fight like two eagles.’” What began as an unplanned idea eventually became one of Avatar: Fire and Ash’s most intense and emotionally charged sequences.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is running in theatres in India in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.