James Cameron shares new update on the future of the Avatar franchise: ‘I want to do them in ½ the time for ⅔ the cost’

The Avatar franchise has received a major new update. Filmmaker James Cameron recently revealed that the future of the blockbuster saga is still actively being shaped, with the next two planned films continuing to remain in development. While discussing the franchise’s long-term roadmap, Cameron shared that he is currently exploring ways to reduce both production time and overall costs for the upcoming instalments.

Filmmaker James Cameron shares new update on the Avatar franchise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Avatar Fire and Ash review: James Cameron's breathtaking visuals can't mask how mind numbingly boring the film is

In a recent interview with Deadline, James confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 remain a key part of his long-term vision following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The filmmaker also opened up about his upcoming project pipeline, revealing what he has been working on behind the scenes, along with the new production techniques being developed for the franchise. Cameron further discussed the ambitious scale of the upcoming films and the cutting-edge technology being used to bring the next chapters of Avatar to life.

James Cameron’s fresh update on Avatar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While discussing his schedule following Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), James Cameron revealed that he plans to focus on writing while simultaneously developing several new projects behind the scenes. At the same time, he confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are still very much in the pipeline. James explained that he is currently working on making the future instalments of the franchise more efficient to produce, noting that the immense scale and advanced technology used in the films are “hideously expensive.” He added that the team will likely spend the next year exploring ways to streamline production and reduce costs for the upcoming chapters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While discussing his schedule following Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), James Cameron revealed that he plans to focus on writing while simultaneously developing several new projects behind the scenes. At the same time, he confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are still very much in the pipeline. James explained that he is currently working on making the future instalments of the franchise more efficient to produce, noting that the immense scale and advanced technology used in the films are “hideously expensive.” He added that the team will likely spend the next year exploring ways to streamline production and reduce costs for the upcoming chapters. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He said, “We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost, that's my metric. And so, it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that. And in the meantime, I'll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things.” What James Cameron said earlier about the future of Avatar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time. I want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost, that's my metric. And so, it's going to take us a year or so to figure out how to do that. And in the meantime, I'll be writing and probably be doing a couple of other things.” What James Cameron said earlier about the future of Avatar {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to ANI, James Cameron had previously spoken about the uncertainty surrounding the future of the franchise beyond the currently planned instalments. The filmmaker had stated that if the team ultimately decided not to move forward with additional Avatar films, they would announce the decision through a press conference. However, James also expressed hope that the epic sci-fi saga would continue beyond the existing roadmap.

He had also expressed interest in novelising the Avatar films, despite acknowledging the challenges of today’s publishing market. While noting that there is “no business model for it anymore,” the filmmaker said he would still like to create novels based on the franchise, explaining that “it might be good to have the canonical record of what it was all supposed to be.” The director had previously confirmed that certain scenes for Avatar 4 had already been filmed. However, he also stressed that the future of any additional instalments would ultimately depend on the franchise’s commercial success.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

james cameron avatar Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON