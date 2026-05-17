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James Cameron shares new update on the future of the Avatar franchise: ‘I want to do them in ½ the time for ⅔ the cost’

James Cameron is exploring new technology and aiming to reduce costs in order to bring Avatar 4 and 5 to life. He said it might take a year to figure that out.

May 17, 2026 02:12 pm IST
Written by Eshana Saha
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The Avatar franchise has received a major new update. Filmmaker James Cameron recently revealed that the future of the blockbuster saga is still actively being shaped, with the next two planned films continuing to remain in development. While discussing the franchise’s long-term roadmap, Cameron shared that he is currently exploring ways to reduce both production time and overall costs for the upcoming instalments.

Filmmaker James Cameron shares new update on the Avatar franchise.

Also Read | Avatar Fire and Ash review: James Cameron's breathtaking visuals can't mask how mind numbingly boring the film is

In a recent interview with Deadline, James confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 remain a key part of his long-term vision following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The filmmaker also opened up about his upcoming project pipeline, revealing what he has been working on behind the scenes, along with the new production techniques being developed for the franchise. Cameron further discussed the ambitious scale of the upcoming films and the cutting-edge technology being used to bring the next chapters of Avatar to life.

James Cameron’s fresh update on Avatar

According to ANI, James Cameron had previously spoken about the uncertainty surrounding the future of the franchise beyond the currently planned instalments. The filmmaker had stated that if the team ultimately decided not to move forward with additional Avatar films, they would announce the decision through a press conference. However, James also expressed hope that the epic sci-fi saga would continue beyond the existing roadmap.

He had also expressed interest in novelising the Avatar films, despite acknowledging the challenges of today’s publishing market. While noting that there is “no business model for it anymore,” the filmmaker said he would still like to create novels based on the franchise, explaining that “it might be good to have the canonical record of what it was all supposed to be.” The director had previously confirmed that certain scenes for Avatar 4 had already been filmed. However, he also stressed that the future of any additional instalments would ultimately depend on the franchise’s commercial success.

 
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