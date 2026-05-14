Abhishek Bachchan's action-packed avatar from Shah Rukh Khan's King leaked, fans hype badass villain energy

A leaked picture from the sets of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action spectacle King has surfaced online, showing Abhishek Bachchan in a fierce, rugged, full-blown action avatar. And the internet has already decided that it has villain energy written all over it. Abhishek Bachchan was most recently seen in Raja Shivaji.

Abhishek Bachchan's avatar from King leaked After behind-the-scenes videos and pictures of Shah Rukh Khan shooting with leading lady Deepika Padukone went viral, fresh leaks from the sets of King have now taken over social media – this time featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

Several images of the actor from the film’s set have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of his new avatar and fuelling even more curiosity around his role in the much-awaited action entertainer.

The images were shared on several fan accounts on X, also known as Twitter. In one frame, Abhishek is seen standing atop a vehicle against a rugged mountainous backdrop.

He is dressed in a long grey overcoat layered over an all-black outfit while holding what appears to be a gun. Another shot seems to capture a high-octane car crash sequence mid-explosion, hinting at the film’s scale and stylised action.

The caption of the post read, “#AbhishekBachchan 😈 First Official Internet Breaking Alert LEAKED LOOK Photos ⚠️ From #KING 👑 Shoot On Sets In 2026❤️‍🔥 #ABJr Full Fledge RAW & REAL First Look Reveal In #SiddharthAnand's Next PAN World Action Opus On #XMas Dec 24 2026 💯 Its From CAR CRASH & CLIMAX Sequences.”