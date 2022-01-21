Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / James Corden offers jacket to Dakota Johnson to help her cover up, she says: 'It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen'
hollywood

James Corden offers jacket to Dakota Johnson to help her cover up, she says: 'It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen'

During her recent appearance on James Corden's talk show, actor Dakota Johnson's response to the host offering her his jacket to help her cover up her legs had him reeling with laughter.
Dakota Johnson on conversation with James Corden on his talk show.
Published on Jan 21, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Dakota Johnson's quick wit and comebacks were on full display during her recent appearance on a chat show, where she floored the host with her retort.

The Fifty Shades star was appearing on a recent episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden. In a video posted by fan clubs on social media, dressed in a little red dress, Dakota seemed to be a little uncomfortable as she sat down on the couch opposite the host, James. He was quick to catch on to that. As the actor covered her legs with her hands, he asked, "Are you all right? Are you worried," before asking the audience and the crew, "I think she is all right."

James then offered Dakota his jacket to help her cover up. "Do you want my jacket," he asked her twice. Dakota casually responded, "It's nothing nobody hasn't already seen." The reply prompted a fit of laughter from James.

Dakota's quip was most likely a reference to her breakthrough role in Fifty Shades of Grey, in which she enacted quite a few raunchy and intimate scenes.

In the past, the 32-year-old actor has opened up about doing intimate scenes on screen. In a candid interview with Vogue in 2017, she had said, "Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things. I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene. Let’s be honest about it. People are naked when they f***."

Dakota will be seen in three films this year, starting with the drama Am I Ok? followed by Cooper Raiff's Cha Cha Real Smooth. She will also star as Anne Elliot in a big-screen adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel Persuasion.

Topics
dakota johnson james corden
