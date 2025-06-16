James Gunn reacts to Zack Snyder fans trying to spoil Superman's box office: ‘It’s all right to have an opposing force’

James Gunn's Superman with David Corenswet in the titular role is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The filmmaker has now addressed the online chatter that has been built up by Zack Snyder fans trying to negatively impact the film's box office performance. Speaking to Rolling Stone, James said that it is okay to have ‘an opposing force every once in a while.’ (Also read: James Gunn confirms Superman runtime; dismisses claims Warner Bros. asked him to make it shorter) David Corenswet's Superman is up for release on July 11.

What James Gunn said

During the interaction, Gunn reacted to these plans and said, “I’m trying to think of how to say this best. I don’t mind it. I think it’s good. I think you don’t wanna have everybody root for you. And I have an actor who reads everything online. I won’t say who it is, but he’ll read this article, and he’ll know who it is. It’s one of the top five in Superman. And this actor gets so upset over things that people say. I said, 'First of all, you realize that the trailer came out and [reaction] was 97, 98 percent positive. These people help us, because you don’t want everything to seem 100 percent positive.'”

‘Some of the things get ridiculous’

He went on to add, “It’s all right to have an opposing force every once in a while. Some of the things get ridiculous — I just know that every time something comes out, it doesn’t matter how positively received, there’s gonna be something that is of great controversy. It was great controversy that the sun caused Superman pain.”

For the unversed, James Gunn's film will be a reboot of the character and the start of a new DC Universe, separate from the DCEU, where Henry Cavill played Superman under Zack Snyder's direction.

Superman is set for release on July 11.