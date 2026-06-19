Jason Momoa wants Vidyut Jammwal's help breaking into Bollywood, calls him ‘the most beautiful-looking man’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa can’t stop gushing about his Street Fighter co-star, Indian actor Vidyut Jammwal. Calling him “one of the most beautiful men” he has ever seen, Jason joked that Vidyut should help him crack Bollywood.

Jason Momoa on Vidyut Jammwal

Street Fighter will mark Vidyut Jammwal’s debut in Hollywood.

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Jason spoke about his Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal during an interview with Zoom. The Aquaman star was asked about working with Vidyut in the Hollywood film. "He's one of the most beautiful-looking men I've ever seen in my life. He's so talented. He's unbelievable,” Jason said while lauding Vidyut's skills and talent.

The Game of Thrones actor jokingly remarked that Vidyut should help him break into Indian cinema and land a role in a Bollywood film. Jason shared, “He should get me a job in Bollywood. He should have something set up for me. We should do something together. It'd be fun. And I said it, and I'm sticking with it. I can't wait to come (to India) one day.”

Vidyut Jammwal in Street Fighter

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{{^usCountry}} Street Fighter will mark Vidyut’s debut in Hollywood. In the teaser and trailer, Vidyut is introduced as Dhalsim, the iconic character from the game. Vidyut was praised for his bald, brooding and unrecognisable avatar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Street Fighter will mark Vidyut’s debut in Hollywood. In the teaser and trailer, Vidyut is introduced as Dhalsim, the iconic character from the game. Vidyut was praised for his bald, brooding and unrecognisable avatar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vidyut is seen sporting a clean-shaven head marked with bold red stripes. His lean, muscular frame is accentuated by rustic, tattered orange drapes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal-inspired accessories, which enhance Dhalsim’s fierce and mystical aura. About Street Fighter {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vidyut is seen sporting a clean-shaven head marked with bold red stripes. His lean, muscular frame is accentuated by rustic, tattered orange drapes, heavy metal bangles, and tribal-inspired accessories, which enhance Dhalsim’s fierce and mystical aura. About Street Fighter {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film also stars Noah Centineo and Callina Liang. The cast also includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film also stars Noah Centineo and Callina Liang. The cast also includes Cody Rhodes as Guile, Orville Peck as Vega, 50 Cent as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Oliver Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Roman Reigns as Akuma, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli and Alexander Volkanovski as Joe. {{/usCountry}}

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The new Street Fighter film is set in 1993. It’s official synopsis reads, “Estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s game over!”

A film adaptation was released in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile and Raúl Juliá (in his final film role) as M Bison, the antagonist. The film was critically panned, but was a moderate commercial success, grossing $99 million.

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Street Fighter is helmed by Kitao Sakurai from a screenplay by Dalan Musson. Legendary co-produced with Japanese video game developer Capcom, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film. It is slated to release on the big screen on October 16.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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