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Javier Bardem slams 'toxic masculinity' shown in his Cannes entry The Beloved, compares it to Trump, Netanyahu, Putin

Javier Bardem took on the ‘toxic masculinity’ on display in his film, The Beloved, and compared it to the toxicity in the real world.

May 19, 2026 08:36 am IST
Reuters |
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Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem denounced the aggressive masculinity at the heart of his new Cannes Film Festival competition entry The Beloved on Sunday, calling it a destructive force he hopes growing awareness can help end.

Javier Bardem on The Beloved

Spanish actor Javier Bardem attends a press conference for the film El ser querido (The Beloved) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Ian LANGSDON / AFP)(AFP)

Bardem stars in director Rodrigo Sorogoyen's drama about a hard-driving director who casts his estranged daughter in his new movie, reopening grievances borne of anger and ego.

The film is one of 22 competing for the festival's top prize, the Palme d'Or, which will be handed out on May 23.

"The idea of this masculinity that is aggressive, that it has to be also showcasing his power over others, that's something that resonates with me, because that's the generation that I grew up with," the 57-year-old Spanish actor told Reuters.

"And it's wrong. And the fact that in this movie we're talking about it ... tells us that there's more awareness about it, as something that we have to denounce, we have to put it away."

 
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Javier Bardem slams 'toxic masculinity' shown in his Cannes entry The Beloved, compares it to Trump, Netanyahu, Putin
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