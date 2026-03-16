Priyanka Chopra nods as Javier Bardem exclaims 'Free Palestine' on 2026 Oscars stage. Watch

The 98th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Priyanka, dressed in a white strapless Dior gown, was accompanied by Javier onto the stage towards the end of the evening to present the award for Best International Feature Film. Javier, who wore a ‘No to War’ pin on his tuxedo, said, “No to war and Free Palestine.” This was followed by loud cheers from the attendees as Priyanka nodded along. The actors then presented the award, which went to the Norwegian film Sentimental Value.

In an Oscars ceremony that was more politically charged than usual, it was actor Javier Bardem who delivered the true mic drop moment of the night. Javier accompanied Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra onto the stage to present the Best International Feature Film award and shared a message of solidarity for Palestine. Priyanka, who stood alongside him, nodded as he talked of peace in a time of conflict.

Earlier, Javier Bardem had made heads turn on the red carpet before the Oscars ceremony, arriving at the venue with an anti-war message. The Spanish actor won a pin in support of Palestinians and a patch that read "No to war" (No a la guerra) as he posed on the red carpet.

Conan O’Brien talks of Middle East conflict in opening monologue Host Conan O'Brien opened the festivities by joking that he was honoured to be "the last human host" of the awards at a time when Hollywood is worried about artificial intelligence taking over jobs.

He also said he hoped the show would offer a sense of optimism. He noted that nominees hailed from 31 countries on six continents. "Let us celebrate not because we think all is well but because we work and hope for better," Conan said as he talked about 'frightening times'.

The glitzy celebration, Hollywood's most over-the-top gala of the year, took place as the U.S. wages war on Iran. Security was tight in and around the ceremony. Organizers said they were working closely with the FBI and Los Angeles police after a federal warning of a possible Iranian threat against California, though authorities have cited no specific or credible danger to the Academy Awards.