Jennifer Aniston devastated, ‘struggling most acutely’ after Matthew Perry's death: report

Jennifer Aniston is devastated by Matthew Perry’s sudden death, her friends have claimed. His ‘Friends’ co-stars, as well as some of his family members, were seen at Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles on Friday, October 3, where presumably his funeral service was held.

Jennifer Aniston is devastated by Matthew Perry’s sudden death, her friends have claimed (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dressed in black were Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, arriving as a group. Also present was ‘Friends’ star Matt LeBlanc, alongside other castmates.

“Out of the remaining five, Jen and Courtney [Cox] are reeling the most, and Jen is probably the one who is struggling most acutely,” a source told Page Six. “It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner. She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet.”

Aniston’s father, John Aniston, appeared on Days of Our Lives. He died aged 89 in 2022.

“She is trying to regroup and recover but it’s been a completely devastating blow,” the source added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Perry died by apparent drowning on October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

Friends cast ‘utterly devastated’ by Matthew Perry’s death

Previously, the ‘Friends’ cast released a joint statement on Perry’s death. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to their late co-star in a statement shared with ABC News. Perry popularly played Chandler Bing in the sitcom.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," their statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement added. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."