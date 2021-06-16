Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star Courteney Cox on her birthday, calls her 'special human'
hollywood

Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star Courteney Cox on her birthday, calls her ‘special human’

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram Stories to post a throwback video and a picture to wish her best friend Courteney Cox on her birthday on Wednesday.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox met during the making Friends.

As actor Courteney Cox recently turned a year older, her best friend Jennifer Aniston took to social media praised her Friends co-star on social media.

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human. Time files when you're having fun," Jennifer Aniston wrote on Instagram Story.

Jennifer Aniston also posted a throwback video clip of her holding Courteney's hand with the clip transitioned into a scene between the duo from their recent reunion episode of the hit sitcom Friends.

Jennifer Aniston with Courteney Cox in a throwback video she shared on Instagram Stories.

Jennifer and Courteney have been best friends for over 25 years now. The two met on the sets of Friends in 1994.

A few days ago, Jennifer posted an adorable birthday wish for Courteney's daughter Coco on social media. In fact, Jennifer considers Coco as her god-daughter.

"Happy birthday my sweet cocolicious. Godmama loves you," she had written.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jennifer is all set to come up with the second season of The Morning Show on September 17.

