Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lawrence looks at her baby bump, jokes she had a 'ton of sex' the last three years. Watch
hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence looks at her baby bump, jokes she had a 'ton of sex' the last three years. Watch

Jennifer Lawrence, pregnant with her first child, recently joked on a chat show that all she did during her 3-year-long hiatus was have sex.
Jennifer Lawrence on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Published on Dec 08, 2021 02:40 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney and has impressed many with her appearances at the premieres of her upcoming film, Don't Look Up. She recently opened up about her three-year-long hiatus from films and things she did during her time at home. 

Jennifer recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert ahead of her film's release. On being asked by the host about what did during her long sabbatical, she said, “I just had a ton of sex,” bursting into a fit of laughter while caressing her baby bump. 

RELATED STORIES

As the host reacted, “Good for you”, Jennifer soon added, “I am joking.” She went on to share, “I cooked a little. The pandemic happened and then I cooked and I cleaned a lot.”

Host Stephen further asked her about her backup plan had she not returned to acting after her sabbatical. “I think I would be a really good housekeeper. I make a mess but I am really good at cleaning it up. I can attack a mess." She added that she listens to her Mother! podcast while cleaning the mess. 

Describing her break in a better way, Jennifer said, "It was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared. It was quiet and I feel like I could become a part of the world again without much fanfare." 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor reveals she is 'obsessed' with pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, shares new pic. See here

Don't Look Up also stars another Academy award winner, Leonardo DiCaprio. They play astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande. It will have a limited theatrical release and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jennifer lawrence
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP