Kareena Kapoor reveals she is 'obsessed' with pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, shares new pic. See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday yet again shared a picture of actor Jennifer Lawrence, who is pregnant with her first child. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena dropped a photo of Jennifer at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York.

Kareena Kapoor didn't caption the picture but added an 'obsessed' sticker. In the photo, Jennifer Lawrence wore a black and white polka-dotted dress along with black heels as she kept her hair loose. She smiled and posed for the camera.

Earlier on Monday, Kareena gave a shout out to mom-to-be Jennifer with a picture. Jennifer featured alongside actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the photo. Kareena had captioned it, “Simply gorgeous.” Jennifer featured alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first baby. The couple got married in October 2019. Last month, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer had said on her pregnancy, “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’"

She had added, "But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Jennifer will feature next in director Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, a Netflix film. Jennifer and Leonardo DiCaprio play two astronomers who set out to warn the world of an approaching comet set to destroy the planet. But the message falls on deaf ears, starting with Meryl Streep's President Janie Orlean.

The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Mark Rylance and singer Ariana Grande. Don't Look Up, which will have a limited theatrical release, begins streaming on Netflix on December 24.

Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.