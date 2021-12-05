Taapsee Pannu talks about embracing imperfections, says Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence ‘aren’t exactly perfect’

Taapsee Pannu has opened up about wrong notions of beauty in her early days and how she learnt to love herself and her unique features. The actor was asked to share some advice on body positivity for young women, when she cited the examples of Hollywood stars Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence.

“All I would like to tell young women is to never hate themselves. Because you have to live with yourself for the rest of your life. You might like some things about yourself, you might not like some things, but always remember that your so-called imperfections might just be what makes you stand out in a crowd. It is those things that could become your identity," she said in an interview to Cosmopolitan India.

Talking about women she finds inspiring, Taapsee added, "I think the most memorable women in the world, like Meryl Streep or Jennifer Lawrence, aren’t exactly ‘perfect’. But there is something about them, including the way they carry themselves, that makes them so beautiful. It’s because they have accepted themselves, and they use even their imperfections to their advantage.”

Taapsee, opening up about embracing body positivity, also revealed she was conscious about her eyes. On being asked what she likes most about her features, the Haseen Dillruba actor said, “For many years, I believed I didn’t have beautiful eyes. But now I notice a certain happiness in my eyes, which I really enjoy watching when I look at myself in the mirror.”

Taapsee is currently shooting for Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan which also stars Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame. She is also looking forward to the trailer release of the Mithali Raj biopic, Shabaash Mithu. The film is lined up for release in February next year. The actor also has Looop Lapeta and Dobaaraa in the pipeline.