Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra's interaction is going viral as they turn heads in Paris. Watch video

Paris turned into a starry fashion affair on Friday, September 4, with Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the who's who of the fashion world at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the event brought the spotlight on three emerging designers who impressed the jury with their distinct and innovative work.

A star-studded jury and A-list guests

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns at LVMH Prize with Jennifer Lawrence,

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The nine finalists had a tough but prestigious panel to impress, with several of fashion's biggest names coming together for the event. Pharrell Williams, Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Stella McCartney, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Camille Miceli, Nigo, Phoebe Philo and Michael Rider were part of the jury. LVMH Prize founder and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault was also present for the occasion.

The event was just as much about the star power in the room, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing a moment with Pharrell Williams. Jennifer Lawrence, a Dior ambassador, played an important role as she presented the coveted LVMH Prize to Julie Kegels.

Delphine Arnault also acknowledged the special guests who made the evening memorable. She said at the event, “Once again, I had the honour of welcoming the members of this prestigious jury to the Fondation Louis Vuitton... Furthermore, I wish to express my deep gratitude to Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urassaya Sperbund – three truly inspiring figures – for their presence here today.”

Priyanka and JLaw

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{{^usCountry}} Jennifer and Priyanka had a sweet moment at the LVMH Prize in Paris, and their interaction has caught the attention of fans online. The two stars were among the biggest names at the star-studded fashion event, where they turned heads with their glamorous appearances. They were seen chatting, laughing, and enjoying their time together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer and Priyanka had a sweet moment at the LVMH Prize in Paris, and their interaction has caught the attention of fans online. The two stars were among the biggest names at the star-studded fashion event, where they turned heads with their glamorous appearances. They were seen chatting, laughing, and enjoying their time together. {{/usCountry}}

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What's next for Priyanka

Recently, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom reportedly left the cast of the survival thriller Reset, which was scheduled to begin shooting in just a few days. The film is also led by Priyanka, which was announced back in May 2026. This last-minute exit has left the makers confused, as they now have to find someone else to replace him.

Reset comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness, with no memory of how she got there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger, played by Orlando Bloom. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.

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Priyanka Chopra's packed slate

Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up despite the latest development with Reset. She is currently wrapping up SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027.

Beyond Varanasi, she will be seen in Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgment Day alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall. She is also set to headline Mira Nair's Amri, where she will portray legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil.