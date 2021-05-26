Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen sharing 'a kiss between sets' during gym workout in Miami

American pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck's recent reunion in Miami featured the duo sharing a kiss as they went about their workout routine.

According to Fox News, the duo, dubbed 'Bennifer' by fans during their engagement over a decade ago, were recently reunited in Miami, Florida where an onlooker spotted them working out together at a gym.

According to a source, the 51-year-old actor and Ben weren't hiding their rumoured romance as one person spotted them sharing "a kiss between sets," Entertainment Tonight reports.

The singer and the actor's outing reportedly took place at Anatomy Fitness in Miami. "They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but we're not trying to hide their relationship by any means," the insider shared.

While the two were each working on their fitness, they were spotted "hugging" and "being playful together." The source added that it was "clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."

"They were having a good time," the source added.

"Jennifer works out every day and it's part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her," stated the source.

The eyewitness concluded that the two appear to be in the "honeymoon phase."

As reported by Fox News, JLo and Ben's alleged rekindled romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.

Ben was also reportedly spotted donning a unique watch that Jennifer gifted him back in 2002. Ben wore the original watch while filming the Jenny From the Block music video. It features a thick silver chain and a thin face.

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli together.

The I'm real songstress recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Ben split with actress Ana de Armas in January.

Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

