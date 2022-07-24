Jennifer Lopez marks birthday with nude photoshoot, fan says: 'That’s how 53 looks'

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez, who turned 53 on Sunday, marked her birthday with a nude photoshoot. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer posted a video of herself as she wore a black monokini. In the clip, she applied a lotion to her body as she gave different poses. She also smiled as the video concluded. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh ‘breaks the internet’ as he goes fully naked for Paper magazine cover)

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Perfection… a 21st century event #jlo #jlobeauty #queen." Another person commented, "That’s how looks 53. HBD Diva." An Instagram user said, "The most beautiful woman in the world." A comment read, "So beautiful." "Yaaas queen!! Happy Birthday my sweetheart," wished a fan.

A fan said, "The most beautiful and sexy woman in the world. Perfection." Another person said, "That's so amazing omggggg. I want it please, so special. I love it. Happy birthday @jlo. Love you so much! You are the best and the real Beauty Queen ever!!!" A comment read, "Omg so hot. That's the be gift." "OMG Jen you blessed the whole internet," said another fan.

JLo Beauty, Jennifer's skincare line, shared a series of pictures on their Instagram Stories in which the singer posed nude. They also gave a glimpse of the product. JLo Beauty also shared the video on their Instagram feed as well as stories.

Jennifer's nude photoshoot comes a few days after actor Ranveer Singh broke the internet as he posed nude for his latest magazine cover. Ranveer went naked for Paper Magazine for their latest issue. Maybe inspired by Burt Reynolds, Ranveer gave different poses for the camera as he sat on a Turkish rug. After Ranveer, actor Vishnu Vishal also did a nude photoshoot. His photographer was his wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta.

Jennifer is celebrating her first birthday after she recently tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas. Last week, Jennifer revealed in her On the JLo newsletter that she and Ben got married at A Little White Chapel.

