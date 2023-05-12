Jennifer Lopez reveals the reason why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most well-known couples in Hollywood. They are often photographed together in public where Jennifer is seen holding onto Ben's arms. The actor-singer has revealed that there is a reason why she does so in a recent interview. (Also read: Ben Affleck looks stressed as he escorts Jennifer Lopez to car, slams door; fans say: 'Leave Batman alone')

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck(Getty Images)

Jennifer revealed why she always walks a step behind Ben when they walk together. Jennifer explained that she has a reason why she does this. "Ben is 6'3", 6'4", and I am tiny — I'm smaller. I'm, like, 5'6". But we make it work. He's taller, and his arm's up, and I walk, like, a step behind, just to compensate, which I'm fine with," she said during her appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show.

Jennifer Lopez revealed why she always walks a step behind Ben Affleck.

Recently the pair were spotted having somewhat of an heated exchange on the red carpet premiere of her film The Mother. Fans spotted that the two were caught talking to each other in a dramatic way while posing for the paparazzi at the red carpet and speculated if everything was alright with the couple. Apparently, Jennifer was asking Ben about her low-cut top and whether it was ‘showing too much’, which then prompted him to answer back that it was all fine.

Ben later clarified to the concerns raised by fans that he was angry on the red carpet and told The Hollywood Reporter that he said, "As soon they start rolling, I’ll slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.” To this, Jennifer then responded, "You better f-king not leave," he added. The pair were then spotted posing together on the red carpet and sharing a kiss.

Ben's last directorial project Air, starring Matt Damon and Viola Davis, released on Prime Video on May 12. Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April 2021 and then announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022. The couple had first got engaged back in November 2002 but ended up splitting in January 2004. He was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner.

