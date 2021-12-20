Jennifer Lopez rubbishes reports that she's mad at Ben Affleck for his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has dismissed reports that she was mad at boyfriend Ben Affleck for his recent comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner, where he had insinuated that he began drinking because he felt ‘trapped’ in his marriage with Jennifer Garner. Reports had claimed that Jennifer Lopez took offence to those comments from Ben. However, in an interview, JLo said, “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ben and Jennifer Lopez had dated in the early 2000s and were even engaged before they split in 2004. Ben then went on to date Jennifer Garner and the two were married from 2005-18. He remained in contact with Jennifer Lopez in the years after their split and the two began dating again this year in April.

Speaking to People Magazine, Jennifer said: “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person,” she said. The singer, who rekindled her romance with ex Ben Affleck earlier this year, added that Ben had her full support.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, while appearing on the Howard Stern Show, Ben had discussed his past struggles with alcoholism and referenced his marriage to Jennifer Garner by saying “part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped.” His comments had received widespread criticism after the episode aired. For his part, Ben did clarify later on the Jimmy Kimmel Show that his quotes had been taken out of context, and that he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.” Ben has three kids with Jennifer Garner – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Jennifer Garner joins ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for trick-or-treating with kids

Many fans and industry insiders pointed out that despite their divorce years earlier, Jennifer Garner has never spoken anything negative about Ben publicly. In a famous interview with Vanity Fair in 2016, she had said, “He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”