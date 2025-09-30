Jennifer Lopez tears up recalling Super Bowl performance with daughter Emme: 'One of the best moments'

Jennifer Lopez got emotional while recalling her Super Bowl halftime show in a recent chat. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on September 28, the singer and actress opened up about performing alongside her daughter Emme. She called it “one of the best moments of my life.” The 56-year-old star was talking about her new film, The Kiss of the Spider-Woman, when the conversation shifted to her music career and activism. Jennifer Lopez tears up recalling her Super Bowl performance with daughter Emme.(AP)

Lopez told interviewer Lee Cowan that she has always wanted to create work that connects with people on a deeper level. “It’s very personal, very close to my heart,” she said of her ties to the queer community, as per a People report.

Jennifer Lopez recalls her Super Bowl show

Cowan asked her whether she ever thought her song Let’s Get Loud would become such a rallying cry within that community. Lopez admitted she did not. “‘Let’s Get Loud’? Yeah, it’s funny. You don’t always realize everything,” she explained.

She went on to recall the behind-the-scenes battle over staging the 2020 halftime show. “When I decided to do the cages at the Super Bowl with all the little girls in it, all the little Latin girls in it, because of what politically was going on at that moment, I didn’t know if they were going to let that fly. And they almost didn’t. But we snuck it in,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional

For Lopez, sharing the stage with her then-11-year-old daughter made the night unforgettable. “And singing that with my child there. And them screaming that back to me. ‘Cause I’m going to live my life!’ That was one of the best moments of my life,” she said, tearing up.

“Just to see them there and being so joyful and happy and being exactly who they were. It was beautiful,” she added.

Lopez shares 17-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Letting go

The moment clearly still resonates. In August this year, Lopez got choked up again as she dropped Emme off for their first day of senior year. At that time, she posted on her Instagram Stories: “I just dropped off this little coconut to their first day of senior year. Looking back at this photo from a few years ago, it just reminds me that they'll always be my beautiful baby!”

The Atlas star also shared a summer recap from the Hamptons, where she posed with Emme and vocal coach Stevie Mackey during a car ride.

The gallery included selfies of Lopez in white jeans and a hoodie with the caption, “Le Sunshine.”

