Entertainment / Hollywood / Jennifer Lopez unfollows ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, deletes pics with him
hollywood

Jennifer Lopez unfollows ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram, deletes pics with him

Jennifer Lopez has deleted all the photos with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, including the one that featured the duo kissing in front of the Capitol Building, says a report.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially confirmed their split in April.

Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez, it appears, is further cementing her rekindled relationship with Oscar winning-actor Ben Affleck as she has recently unfollowed her most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez. She has also deleted every photo with him from her Instagram account.

According to Page Six, Jennifer has deleted all the photos with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, including the one that features the duo kissing in front of the Capitol Building -- from her Instagram account.

The Boy Next Door star has also unfollowed Alex on Instagram.

The former couple announced their split in April 2021. Jennifer has since rekindled her romance with her ex-beau Ben, whom she dated for 18 months before their 2004 split. The couple, who have worked together in films Gigli and Jersey Girl, went Instagram official on Let's Get Loud singer's 52nd birthday.

Also read: Raveena Tandon answers husband’s question about dressing ‘hawt’ at home, leaves Sussanne Khan in splits. Watch

On the other hand, A-Rod is reportedly living a single life and doing it big, cruising around St. Tropez, Monaco, Spain and Italy with sports reporter Melanie Collins and their mutual friends Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker, all in celebration of his 46th birthday, according to Page Six.

 

Topics
jennifer lopez ben affleck alex rodriguez

