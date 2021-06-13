Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite in Los Angeles after a brief gap

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, after some brief time apart from one another, recently reunited with each other in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, Ben Affleck previously spent time bonding with Jennifer Lopez's mom Guadalupe Rodriguez earlier in the week when the Justice League star was seen directing an undisclosed project in Las Vegas that featured Guadalupe Rodriguez, on the set. A source previously told PEOPLE that "Lupe was there to film a fun cameo."

Another source has now revealed, "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago. She is thrilled that they are back together now."

The source added, "Jennifer is very close with her mom. It's very important to her that the person she is with gets along with her mom. Jennifer loves that Ben and Guadalupe hung out in Las Vegas. They both love gambling and had fun together at the Wynn hotel."

An old photograph of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez from when they were engaged. (Instagram)





Prior to their reunion, Jennifer had been keeping busy filming a music video in Miami Beach. She also just signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Netflix with a focus on diversity and inclusion both in front of the camera and behind the scenes.

Rumours of Jennifer and Ben's relationship first ignited in late April when they were spotted outside her LA home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The two later enjoyed a getaway to Montana where they were photographed driving together on May 8.

Since then, the pair has been seeing each other in Los Angeles, where Ben lives, and Miami, where Jennifer has her home base.

Earlier this month, another source told People magazine that the two "are discussing summer plans," adding they "want to spend as much time together as possible" despite living on opposite coasts.

The source also revealed that Jennifer "is incredibly happy" in her rekindled romance with Ben, adding, "They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship."

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

Jennifer and Ben were engaged in 2002 and co-starred in the films Jersey Girl and Gigli. They postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle before officially splitting by January 2004.

In April, Jennifer and Alex had released a joint statement announcing the end of their engagement. Multiple sources previously confirmed to People magazine that Jennifer ultimately broke up with the athlete.

Ben also recently dated actor Ana de Armas. The 'Deep Water' costars split in January, after first being romantically linked in early 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON