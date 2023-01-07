Jeremy Renner gets birthday wishes from Anil Kapoor, shares new pic post surgery

Anil Kapoor wished actor Jeremy Renner on his birthday on Saturday. The Hollywood actor is currently recovering after he met with an accident while removing snow outside his home. Anil shared two pictures from Jeremy's India visit last year along with a sweet message. Also read: Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of ‘not no great ICU day’ in hospital after plowing snow accident. See pic

Sharing two pictures with Jeremy, Anil wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday #jeremyrenner! Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can't wait to see you up and at it again!"

He had earlier wished him a speedy recovery by sharing throwback pictures of them giving each other a hug. Jeremy had flown down to India last year for the shooting of a Disney series, also starring Anil.

Jeremy recently underwent surgery and is currently in the ICU. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Jeremy shared an image with his medical entourage from the hospital and expressed gratitude. He wrote, "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey." The actor is seen lying on a bed with a green blanket as a number of medical professionals pose with him for a group picture.

Jeremy Renner with the hospital staff.

According to Variety, on January 1 while Jeremy was attempting to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow, his snow plow ended up running him over, leaving him critically injured. He suffered blunt chest damage and orthopaedic problems and underwent two procedures the next day. The snow plough used by the actor was a PistenBully or Sno-Cat, a massive piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds.

Jeremy has received enormous support from his Avengers co-stars as a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has played Hawkeye for over a decade. Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, the Russo Brothers, Chris Pratt, and others have expressed their concern on social media.

Jeremy will now be seen in the second season of Mayor of Kingstown which premieres on January 15 on Paramount. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon are the creators of the show. Renner previously starred in Wind River - Sheridan's 2017 drama.

(With ANI inputs)

