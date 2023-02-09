Jeremy Renner's co-star Evangeline Lilly says actor's recovery is a ‘miracle’: 'He’s made of something really tough...'

Jeremy Renner is continuing his recovery from the snow ploughing incident that occured last month in his home town in Nevada. Last month, the actor had revealed that he broke around 30 bones in the accident after which he had to be airlifted to the hospital for treatment. Now Jeremy Renner's Marvel co-star Evangeline Lilly is giving an update about the actor's condition. (Also read: Jeremy Renner teases update about next show Rennervations amid his recovery: 'As soon as I’m back on my feet...')

Evangeline has worked with Jeremy previously, in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker, that won the Oscar for Best Picture and Best Director. Jeremy had also been nominated in the Best Actor category for his role as an army sergeant tasked with disarming bombs. Evangeline opened up about the experience of working with Jeremy in the film and how she was so impressed with his energy and verve.

Talking to Access Hollywood in an interview on Tuesday, Evangeline opened up about the actor's current recovery when she visited his house. “I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand, while he moaned and groaned in pain, and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle. He’s made of something really tough, that guy. And, you know, you’ve always been able to see that in him and he is recovering incredible… I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see… He’s recovered like a mofo.” she concluded.

Jeremy had recently posted on Instagram about his treatment in the hospital, where he underwent surgery for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share an update on the show and wrote: "We are so very excited to share the Rennervations show with you all on Disney plus coming very soon!!! As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!" Rennervations is a four-part nonfiction series, which follows Jeremy Renner as he travels around the world to help others with the purpose of “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.”

Jeremy's family had also shared an official statement confirming that the actor had undergone surgery after his snow ploughing accident. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

