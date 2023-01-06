Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of ‘not no great ICU day’ in hospital after plowing snow accident. See pic

Actor Jeremy Renner shared an update from hospital, where he is recovering from surgery. The MCU star recently injured himself while ploughing snow on New Year's Day in Reno, Nevada. He posted a new video and shared a glimpse of his ‘spa day’ in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He also thanked his fans, who has been praying for his recovery. Also read: Jeremy Renner shares first pic from hospital since emergency surgery after accident

In the video, Jeremy was seen on a hospital bed. His mother and sister were with him as the latter gave him a head massage. Sharing the video, the actor tweeted, “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much.”

Earlier, Jeremy had posted a selfie from hospital to thank everyone, who prayed for him. It featured him lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie in ICU. His face had bruises. He was in a hospital gown. It read, "Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

His family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow ploughing accident. His health is currently critical but stable. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

Meanwhile, several actors were seen praying for his speedy recovery. This includes Chris Patt, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Michelle Monaghan among many others. His Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol co-star Anil Kapoor shared some throwback pictures of him and Jeremy and captioned them, “Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy.”

According to CNN, the 911 emergency call log by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office mentioned the actor was "completely crushed” during the accident. It took place when Jeremy was reportedly clearing snow from the private driveway of the house. He was with his family members who had gathered for the holidays when the accident occurred, his publicist previously revealed.

