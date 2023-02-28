Jeremy Renner shares workout video amid recovery after snow plow accident: ‘Whatever it takes’

Actor Jeremy Renner is recovering after meeting with a snow ploughing accident on New Year's Eve. The actor has been sharing updates about his recovery on his Instagram. In his latest Instagram Stories, the actor shared that he is doing "whatever it takes," to recover both physically as well as mentally. (Also read: Jeremy Renner shares new pic, reveals he broke over 30 bones in accident; Chris Evans teases him, asks about 'snowcat')

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Academy Awards-nominated actor posted a video of him on an exercise bike, while using one leg to pedal with the assistance of a tool on the side. Along with it, he wrote, “Whatever it takes”. Meanwhile, he also posted a picture of a book he is currently reading, which is titled, The Book of Awakening, by Mark Nepo.

Earlier, Jeremy had posted a selfie from hospital to thank everyone, who prayed for him. It featured him lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie in ICU. His face had bruises. He was in a hospital gown. It read, "Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the actor got behind the wheel of his snow plow to assist a family member whose vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow. He was able to free the vehicle from the snow and got out of the snow plow to speak to the family member when the plow began to roll and run him over. The accident occurred near his home in Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day. He was later airlifted and underwent surgery.

His family had shared an official statement confirming that the actor underwent surgery after his snow ploughing accident. His health is currently critical but stable. It said, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

