J.Lo feels Ben Affleck is trying to ‘steal her friends’ to ‘spite her’ amid divorce: Report

Ben Affleck has found new friends in David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham which has reportedly left Jennifer Lopez rolling in jealousy. Moreover, the actor is planning to spend more time with the power couple since the latter have moved their base to Miami, as told by an insider to InTouch Weekly. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August, this year after they spent the entire summer apart. After his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has formed a friendship with David and Victoria Beckham, causing Lopez to feel jealousy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo(REUTERS)

Lopez feels Affleck is ‘stealing her friends’

The insider told the media outlet, “J.Lo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close. They used to hang out a lot. After she and Marc split, she and Victoria drifted apart, but she still considers her a friend.”

The On The Floor singer has always had a close relationship with the Beckhams, so much so that when her marriage with Anthony ended, they were the first ones she turned to. In March 2021, a source told Closer that the 50-year-old Spice Girl was very close friends with the Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer. They were so close that she and her husband helped share concerns about the singer’s child, Emme, after the singer and their partner split.

Due to the long history between Lopez and Beckham, the latter’s friendship with Affleck is “really upsetting for her,” as “Ben is suddenly all over them,” told the source.

After his 2024 Super Bowl Dunkin' commercial Affleck, now working as a commercial director, got the former footballer involved in more fun projects. Together with Matt Damon, the three are teaming up to film a new beer advertisement.

Lopez feels it all an act to ‘spite her’

The Batman actor has maintained distance from Lopez since their divorce and a source also told the media outlet that he would “rather not’ see her. However, the singer still feels it is all a ruse to mess with her head.

The insider divulged, "She's convinced he's only doing it to spite her, because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though J. Lo swears she suggested it multiple times."

Her fixation on Affleck aligns with what a third source told the media outlet that “she claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite.” The sources added, “As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she’s still just as obsessed as ever.”